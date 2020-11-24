SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force on Saturday reported that one individual tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of the confirmed cases in the CNMI to 104 since March 28.
The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth-day testing, said CHCC spokesman Lee Tenorio.
He added that the individual has been safely in quarantine and has been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.
In addition, Tenorio said CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case, including passengers on the same flight.
The CNMI COVID-19 dashboard indicates that of the 104 cases, 78 were diagnosed during travel screening that began at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport while 26 were tested through community screening, the last case of which was recorded 97 days ago.
Of the 78 cases from among inbound travelers, 36 were from the U.S. mainland, 31 from U.S. territories and 11 from foreign countries.
The dashboard also shows that 101 of the individuals with confirmed cases have been released from isolation.
As of Nov. 21, there were six persons in isolation.
Vaccine
COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez said the CNMI is on the list of territories that will receive the first allocation of vaccine.
The shipment and the CNMI preparation for the arrival of the vaccine are "in the works," he said.
"We continue to prepare, as it could be sooner than anticipated, so we are on standby," Villagomez added.