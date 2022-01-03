The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the 14th death related to COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
"Thirty-two cases were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 28 and 31, 2021, bringing the CNMI total to 3,287 cases since March 28, 2020," CHCC stated in a press release. "The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored."
As of Dec. 31, 2021, "there had been 2,331 recoveries made, 655 active cases, and 10 (1 to be added later) deaths of the cases identified since Oct. 28, 2021."
As of Saturday, there were 18 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 (11 unvaccinated and seven vaccinated, with three patients on ventilators); and two were discharged.
Of the 32 new cases, 30 were identified on Dec. 31, 2021, and two on Dec. 28, 2021; 15 were identified via contact tracing, 15 were identified via community testing and two were identified via travel testing.
The vaccination statuses of the 32 cases identified are pending verification.
Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have been 2,996 new cases, of which 1,488 were identified via contact tracing, 1,439 were identified via community testing and 69 were identified via travel testing.
A total of 268 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Dec. 31, 2021, including travel testing and surveillance testing but not including CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services testing.