Another COVID-19-related fatality was reported in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
That brings the toll to 23, the CNMI Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported Thursday evening.
They also reported that 124 additional individuals were confirmed positive for the virus on Jan. 26, bringing the CNMI total to 4,564 cases since March 26, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored.
Of the 124 new cases, 43 were identified via contact tracing, 71 via community testing, and 10 via travel testing. Six were identified on Rota.
There are nine individuals hospitalized, two of whom were reported to be on ventilators.