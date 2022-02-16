The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands' 24th COVID-19-related death Monday evening.
As of Feb. 14, 11 people were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: 3 were unvaccinated and 8 were vaccinated; and one was on a ventilator.
Fifty-seven others have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 7,587 cases since March 26, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are being monitored.
Of the 57 cases identified in the community: 56 were identified on Feb. 13; one was identified on Feb. 9; and six were identified in Rota.
A total of 78 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered Feb. 14. Of the eligible population, 54.4% had received an additional dose.
The vaccination statuses of the 57 new cases are pending verification.
A total of 277 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 13: 23 via community-based testing; 243 at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and 11 at the Rota Health Center.