SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced Monday evening that three additional people had been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
"These new cases, identified through contact tracing, are in stable condition and are safely isolated at Kanoa Resort," said press secretary Kevin Bautista. "These cases are being closely monitored by CHCC medical teams. CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (close family members, friends, and associates) of these new confirmed cases."
Bautista said the new COVID-19 cases are all males, ages 19, 25 and 27, asymptomatic, and are contacts of previously diagnosed COVID-19 cases who reside in the CNMI. Specimens were collected, processed and confirmed positive at the CHCC laboratory on Monday, he added.
"It is not clear whether these cases tested positive because of current infections or if the tests are detecting viral debris of a previous infection from which they have already recovered. Contact tracing evidence indicates that these cases were most likely exposed through a small gathering of people from different households," Bautista stated.
"Even if you've tested negative for the virus, or have already been infected with the virus and recovered, it is essential for everyone in the community to continue to practice strict social distancing, and avoid public places as much as possible."
The CNMI's COVID-19 count is now at 19 cases with five active cases, 12 recoveries and two deaths.
Bautista said the governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the CHCC "continue to make the best clinical and public health judgments possible with the tools that we have available to us, and ask for the community's continued efforts to avoid contact with others, practice rigorous hand hygiene and wear face coverings when in public places. These simple actions for prevention remain the best tools we have to keep ourselves, our loved ones and the most vulnerable safe."