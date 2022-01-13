Thirty-three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, bringing the total to 3,698 cases since March 28, 2020, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced Wednesday. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored.
Of the 33 cases, 32 were identified Jan. 10 and one was identified the day before.
Fifteen were identified through contact tracing, 15 through community testing and three through travel testing.
As of Tuesday, 10 people were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: five unvaccinated; five vaccinated; and one on a ventilator.
A total of 209 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered Tuesday, resulting in 97.2% of the CNMI's eligible population being fully vaccinated, according to the CHCC.
The vaccination statuses of the 33 cases identified are still pending verification.
