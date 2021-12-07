Gov. Ralph Torres, the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force, and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the fourth and fifth COVID-19-related deaths in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, CHCC announced in a release Monday. The patients were unvaccinated CNMI residents.
The patients tested positive for COVID-19 in November, were identified at CHCC, and isolated. Currently, there are 1,104 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CNMI with more to be announced soon.
"The community is reminded to follow the three Ws: Wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance," CHCC stated. "Additional U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on how to protect yourself and others include: Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily, be alert for symptoms daily, and register to get tested for COVID-19 at https://COVIDtesting.chcc.health."
CHCC highly encourages unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated or get a booster shot against COVID-19 to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. Data from small clinical trials show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.
"If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please see your health care provider right away, or contact the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067," CHCC added. "The hotline runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week."