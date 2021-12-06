SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has reported its fourth COVID-19-related death since March 28, 2020.
"Unfortunately, we have one more death with COVID-19," Gov. Ralph Torres said Friday during a media briefing. "It is never easy, whether it is a COVID case or any other case, when a family member leaves us in our community. It makes us realize that life is very precious."
The governor said discussions are underway with the CNMI Office of the Attorney General to implement new restrictions, including the reimposition of a curfew.
"I want to express my deepest condolences to the family," said Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna.
"Out of respect for the family, though, I would like to defer giving more information for now."