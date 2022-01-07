Sixty-one new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. stated Thursday in a press release. The latest positive test results bring the total to 3,453 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored.
As of Jan. 4, 2022, there had been 2,523 recoveries, 624 active cases and 18 COVID-19-related deaths.
"As of Jan. 5, 2022, there were 11 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 (six unvaccinated and five vaccinated, with two patients on ventilators) and two were discharged," CHCC stated.
Of the 61 new cases, 15 were identified via contact tracing, 40 were identified via community testing, and six were identified via travel testing.
The vaccination statuses of the new cases are pending verification.
The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection Team has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the newly confirmed cases, and this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested
A total of 225 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered Wednesday, resulting in 95.9% of the CNMI's eligible population being fully vaccinated, "which affords the community more protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death," CHCC stated.
Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have been 3,162 new cases, of which 1,549 were identified via contact tracing, 1,529 identified via community testing and 84 identified via travel testing.