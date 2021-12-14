SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres, the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced on Saturday the islands' sixth COVID-19-related death.
The individual was an unvaccinated CNMI resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in November. The individual was isolated, and admitted to the alternate care site at Kanoa Resort before dying just this month.
"It will never be easy to deliver this news," said CHCC CEO Esther Muna, adding, "We will provide necessary support to the family and will continue to provide the support our whole community needs."
She urged community members to "continue to wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and do other preventive measures. We need to start living 'COVID-19 safe.' Act as if you actually have the infection, and even when your test results come back negative, this is still great practice while we are in this pandemic."
Gov. Torres extended "deepest condolences" to the family and loved ones of the patient.
"This is another reminder for our people who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated," Torres said. "Vaccines save lives from this unforgiving disease. We must also continue to protect each other by practicing the 3Ws: Wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance."
Also on Saturday, CHCC reported that 260 cases COVID-19 had been confirmed from Dec. 8-9, bringing the CNMI total to 1,774 cases since March 28, 2020.
"The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored," CHCC stated. "As of Dec. 9, 2021, there had been 567 recoveries made, 914 active cases, and 2 deaths of the cases identified since Oct. 28, 2021."