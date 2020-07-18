SAIPAN – The number of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands increased by one after a passenger was identified through traveler screening at the island airport.
Limited details were available as of press time. The one positive case brings the commonwealth’s total to 37 cases since the island began tracking March 28.
The passenger has been isolated and is in quarantine at the Kanoa Resort, and is being closely monitored, stated the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. CHCC has initiated contact tracing, including of passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends of the traveler who was confirmed positive.
Of the total 37 cases, 14 cases have been identified through port of entry screening procedures in accordance with the governor’s directive. To date, 11,335 people, roughly 21% of the CNMI population, have been tested for the virus in Saipan, Tinian and Rota.
The CNMI government reminds residents to continue social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocol.
For additional information, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard at https://bit.ly/3jedkyL. Residents are also encouraged to call 670-287-0046 or 670-287-1089 for questions or further guidelines.