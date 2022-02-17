The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands' 25th COVID-19-related death Tuesday evening, CHCC announced in a release Wednesday.
As of Feb. 15, there were 11 patients hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 – three unvaccinated and eight vaccinated. One of the 11 was on a ventilator.
The release stated 159 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 7,746 cases since March 26, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored.
Of the 159 cases identified in the community:
• 158 were identified Feb. 14, and one was identified Feb. 7.
• Eight were identified in Tinian and one in Rota.
A total of 71 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered Feb. 15. Of the eligible population, 54.8% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible population of residents age 5 and older.
The vaccination statuses of the 159 new cases identified are pending verification.