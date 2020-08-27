SAIPAN — At the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Jason Osborne cast nine votes on behalf of Gov. Ralph Torres and the NMI Republican Party in renominating President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term in November.
"Hafa adai from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the only territory with a Republican governor, and a Republican majority in our Legislature," said Osborne, the executive director of the NMI Republican Party, on Monday.
"In early March 2016, Gov. Torres proudly endorsed Donald J. Trump for president, becoming the only territory governor to do so, and the third governor nationwide," he added.
"Unlike previous administrations, President Trump has never turned his back on our islands and our people, almost 8,000 miles away from Washington, D.C.," he said.
"President Trump and his administration have greatly helped us recover from two devastating typhoons.
"Our people are deeply patriotic and our sons and daughters proudly step up and serve in the U.S. armed forces," Osborne said.
He said tourism is the primary driver of the CNMI economy, adding, "We strongly encourage everyone to visit our deep blue oceans and beautiful beaches."
"On behalf of Gov. Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres and the entire Republican Party of the CNMI ... the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is proud to cast its nine votes for President Donald J. Trump," Osborne added.