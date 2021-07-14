SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Finance Secretary David Atalig on Friday said a local stimulus payment of $500 for each CNMI taxpayer is in the works and is expected to be released sometime between late July and early August.
As part of the American Rescue Plan and under the direction of CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres, Atalig and the CNMI Division of Revenue and Taxation have been tasked with disbursing this local stimulus payment based on 2019 and 2020 tax information, on top of releasing tax refunds, federal stimulus funds and advance child tax credits.
"This will boost our direct assistance to our households here in the CNMI," Atalig said. "We earlier said we would have this by the end of July. We are still working on it. ... We want to ensure that everyone is on the list to get their local stimulus, ... so I ask our local residents to be patient with us."
He added, "We're doing our best to be on top of the normal tax refunds cycle. We (also) have the advance child tax cycle as well as this local stimulus."
Atalig said the CNMI Finance Department is trying to hire people to help with data entry.
Tax refunds
Regarding tax refunds, Atalig said the Finance Department has been releasing them on a weekly basis.
The department initially sent out more than 20,000 tax refunds and continues to release tax refunds as people submit their tax returns.
"Every day, we're going through all those (tax returns) and releasing as soon as we can," Atalig said. "So, if you haven't had your tax refunds, I ask you to be patient. We're still working, entering every week and releasing."
This year, "instead of waiting to enter everything at once and then have a massive batch go out, tax returns that are entered into the system and are error-free are released," he added.
He said his department is entering tax information every day.
He also noted that a tax document form stating that a taxpayer did not receive the second or third stimulus payment needs to have been submitted with the tax return.
"Then that would trigger ... your stimulus payment along with your refund," Atalig said.
Advance child tax credit
Those with children 17 or younger also may receive advance child tax credits, he added.
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service will begin releasing monthly advance child tax credits in the U.S. as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Every family qualified for child tax credits and with a child between the ages of 6 and 17 will receive $3,000 of this tax credit.
Those with children 5 or younger will receive $3,600 per child.
Atalig said this comes out to about $250 to $300 per month per child in advance child tax credits for the rest of the calendar year.
"I want to assure the commonwealth that we are waiting anxiously for an agreement with the IRS. Once we get an agreement signed with the IRS, then we should be getting the funding to release these monthly checks to our families that need these moneys," he said.
He added that taxpayers in the States will receive these tax credits much further in advance than taxpayers in the U.S. territories will.
"We expect to get an answer hopefully by the end of the month with IRS and have a signed agreement on this program, then start releasing these advance checks to our families here in the commonwealth," Atalig said.