CNMI Rev and Tax burglarized; over $10,000 reported stolen

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Division of Revenue and Taxation office at the Joeten Dandan building was burglarized late last week, and cash and checks were taken from the safe and cash register.
According to a source, Thursday was the deadline for businesses to pay their taxes and many paid cash.
In a statement late Friday afternoon, the Department of Public Safety said that about 7:22 a.m., April 1, DPS received a 911 call reporting a burglary and theft incident at the DRT office in Dandan. Police were dispatched to the scene.
"At the scene, police learned that the interior main entrance door and collection safe had been tampered with. An estimated $10,000 ... and several payment checks had been taken. As of this time a full inventory is still being conducted," DPS stated.
"This case remains ongoing, if you have any information on the incident that took place at the Tax and Revenue office in Dandan, Saipan, or if you have any knowledge of the whereabouts of the items mentioned above, please call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at 670-234-7272. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest."
In a separate statement, DRT said the burglary and theft appeared to have occurred the night before. Stolen items include cash and checks from the prior day's collections and personal belongings.
"Taxpayers who submitted check payments on March 31, 2022, are advised to place a stop payment on those issued checks with their bank," DRT stated. "Taxpayers who used the drop box on March 31, 2022, are also advised to place a stop payment with their bank. DRT will gladly accept newly issued checks to replace compromised checks and will honor original payment date of 03/31/22."
DRT is also advising the general public that stolen checks are stamped and marked with "For Deposit Only, Bank of Guam, CNMI GOVT, Revenue Collection" and should not be cashed.
DRT Director Tracy Norita said "staff are shaken due to the nature of this incident and breach of security. Security measures and practices are being reviewed and strengthened to further secure the Collections Branch. DRT is working closely with DPS in the ongoing investigation. No other details will be provided at this time."