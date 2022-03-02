SAIPAN — Jerry Babauta Basa Jr., a sales agent of a private company, has admitted collecting $8,582 in payment from a Kagman, Saipan, store and using most of the money to play poker and buy methamphetamine.
Basa, 31, was charged with theft and appeared Monday morning before Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio for a bail hearing.
The judge imposed $1,000 cash bail on Basa, who was remanded to the custody of the CNMI Department of Corrections after the hearing.
He was ordered to return to court at 10 a.m. March 9 for a preliminary hearing, and at 9 a.m. March 14 for arraignment.
The court appointed Assistant Public Defender Vena Seelam to represent Basa while CNMI Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds appeared for the government.
According to the complaint against Basa, a private company on Feb. 4 called the police department to report a theft.
The company manager told police that the company's salesperson picked up more than $8,000 from a Kagman store on Feb. 3 and had not turned it over to the company's accountant.
A co-worker told police he was with Basa when they were collecting the payment, and that Basa insisted on receiving the money.
The co-worker said he did not suspect anything as Basa had been on the job much longer.
Basa told police that on Feb. 3 he received $8,852 in payment from a Kagman store and around 4 p.m. he played video poker at a poker establishment in Garapan, Saipan.
Basa said he met a man inside the establishment from whom he bought methamphetamine. He said he went into the restroom and smoked meth, then went back to playing poker until the next morning.
According to Basa, when he realized he had lost so much money, he started to panic, so he went to another poker establishment in Garapan.
Later he sent a message to his boss, saying that he was unable to come to work because he was not feeling well, but it was a lie because he didn't have the money to turn in.
He said he smoked more meth, then played poker again while receiving multiple messages from his co-workers, relatives and boss to turn in the money.
Basa said he called his manager and told him there was not much left of the money.
He said he went to the office and turned in the company car and keys along with the remaining money, the amount of which was not stated in court documents.