CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres shut down public and private schools and colleges in the commonwealth for the next 10 days to mitigate against community spread.
In a message to CNMI residents, Torres said "I want to personally assure the educational community, staff, parents, families, and students that we will do everything as a government to protect the Commonwealth as we have successfully done throughout the course of the pandemic. We have the tools in place to contain this."
The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (CHCC) identified three additional individuals confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29.
The individuals were identified and confirmed via surveillance testing, performed in collaboration with the CNMI Public School System (PSS). The individuals who tested positive have been quarantined and are being monitored while contact tracing is underway for the most immediate contacts of the newly confirmed cases.
"Protecting the health and safety of our people has been the main priority during this COVID-19 pandemic, and I will continue to do everything I can to keep our community safe against this virus," added Torres.
The governor and the COVID-19 task force are also encouraging residents to take advantage of the community-based testing that will be offered at Kanoa Resort from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.