The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Division of Environmental Quality is accepting comments regarding a proposed Synthetic Minor Source Permit for Black Micro Corp., the agency stated in a public notice.
The applicant is proposing to use temporarily, under enforceable limitations, three diesel generators, one impact crusher, one asphalt plant and one cement batching plant to develop the apron and taxiway for the Tinian Divert Airfield, the agency said in the notice.
Permitting such equipment will ensure air emissions fall below major source levels, the agency said. The 30-day public comment period commenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, and will end at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Written comments can be submitted to the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality Saipan Office, located on Middle Road, Gualo Rai, or emailed to deq.air@becq.gov.mp. The draft Synthetic Minor Source Permit can be reviewed at the BECQ Saipan Office or accessed via the BECQ website at https://www.deq.gov.mp/news.html. All written and oral comments received by DEQ will be included as part of the permit application record and will be considered in any decisions concerning the proposed activity. Interested people can contact the BECQ-DEQ AIR Branch at 670-664-8500/8512/8534 with any questions or to learn more about Black Micro Corp.’s draft Synthetic Minor Source Permit.