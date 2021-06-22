SAIPAN — CNMI Department of Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente on Friday said she had informally requested that the U.S. DOL consider expanding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
She said based on a business activity report, her department has seen a steady uptick in the number of CNMI employers closing down businesses and not planning to reopen as a result of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CNMI DOL will make a formal request to USDOL in the coming days.
This September, the PUA program, by law, will end.
"What happens after that is going to be, hopefully, a more positive scenario with our travel industry opening up, and of course, we have gone from one color to the next as far as the COVID-19 safety and risk factor is concerned," she said, referring to the CNMI's Community Vulnerability Level, which has moved from Blue to Green.
"We are very blessed in the CNMI. We are able to welcome visitors soon and hopefully our travel markets will come back to us as well. We are looking forward to more businesses opening up, but as of this time, we are still seeing a great number of people who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impact it has had on businesses, and so the CNMI Department of Labor will continue to assist people who want to apply for PUA benefits as long as it is lawfully mandated."
Benavente said over $200 million in PUA benefits have been released, adding that CNMI DOL received more than 39,000 PUA claims of which 26,000 were disqualified for not meeting certain eligibility requirements outlined by law.
She said 2,509 applications are currently pending review and adjudication.