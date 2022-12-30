SAIPAN - The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Senate on Wednesday confirmed outgoing CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’s nominees to the Commonwealth Election Commission, the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation board of directors and the CNMI Health Care Professions Licensing Board.
Remedio Reyes Sablan will represent the third senatorial district on the CEC board.
Of the seven senators present, Sen. Teresita A. Santos abstained. CNMI Senate Vice President Justo S. Quitugua and Sen. Paul A. Manglona were absent and excused from the session.
The other members present were CNMI Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider, CNMI Senate Floor Leader Vinnie F. Sablan and CNMI Sens. Frank Cruz, Karl King-Nabors, Victor B. Hocog and Edith Deleon Guerrero.
With Remedio Sablan’s confirmation to the board, there is now one vacancy on the CEC board for the third senatorial district. The other commissioners are Chair Jesus I. Sablan, Vice Chair Esther Yatar, Dorisann Aldan-Atalig, Lelanie I. Manglona, Christopher Jonathan Manglona, John Diego Attao and Jesus Cepeda.
A former special assistant for the CNMI Women’s Affairs Office, Remedio Sablan is a graduate of Cannon’s International Business College in Honolulu, Hawaii, and has administrative and management experience. She is a former administrator for the protection advocacy program of Karidat Social Services and served as the first executive director of the CNMI Bar Association. She has also served as a poll worker/supervisor in several CNMI general elections.
CUC board nominee
Also on Wednesday, the Senate confirmed the governor’s nomination of Allen Michael Perez to the CUC board.
Sen. Santos abstained from the vote on Perez’s nomination.
Perez is chief of staff to the mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan, Edwin P. Aldan, and served on the CUC board about two decades ago.
He received his Bachelor of Science in business administration with an emphasis on finance, accounting and real estate from the University of California at Berkeley in May 1987. In 2001, he received his master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Hawaii Pacific University. He has previously served as an adjunct faculty member at Northern Marianas College, and currently serves on the Northern Marianas Humanities Council board of directors.
Reappointment
All seven senators present for the session Wednesday voted to confirm Dr. Angelica C. Sabino’s reappointment to the CNMI Health Care Professions Licensing Board.
She was first confirmed to the post by the Senate in September to fill a board seat vacated in June.
Sabino holds certificates to practice dentistry in Minnesota, Georgia and the CNMI. She worked as a general dentist in Georgia from 2004 to 2016 before moving to the CNMI.
She is currently the chief dentist for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation and is a member of the American Association of States and Territorial Dental Directors.
A Marianas High School alumna, Sabino holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota, and graduated with a doctorate in dental surgery from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
She is also certified in basic life support and cardiopulmonary resuscitation in dental practice.