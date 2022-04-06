CNMI Senate: MVA, Finance troubled by proposal for retiree bonuses

SAIPAN — The Marianas Visitors Authority and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Finance met with the CNMI Senate leadership Friday to express their concerns over a CNMI House bill that would re-appropriate fiscal year 2022 funds for CNMI government retiree bonuses.
House Bill 22-95, authored by Rep. Donald Manglona, proposes to amend the Appropriations Act of Fiscal Year 2022, or Public Law 22-8, to establish a business unit and fund the retirees' bonuses by re-appropriating $2.6 million allocated for Micronesian Legal Services, the governor's discretionary account, the governor's office, the Department of Finance and MVA.
These were among the line items vetoed by CNMI Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres when he signed into law the fiscal 2022 budget bill.
As requested by the governor in mid-December, the Senate adopted a joint resolution authorizing the reprogramming of funds to pay for the retirees' bonuses.
The House recently passed House Bill 22-95 by a vote of 14-1.
House Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao said the House proposal would not take funds from MVA.
However, in a statement Monday, Senate President Jude Hofschneider said both MVA and Finance told senators the House bill would reduce the funds allocated to Finance and MVA.
"The reduction would impede MVA's office operations as well as its ability to put forward upcoming community events and beautification projects aimed to promote, preserve and enhance our islands," the Senate president said. "Furthermore, the proposed re-appropriation of funds may also affect the Department of Finance's overall functionality, which would lead to a great disadvantage within our commonwealth."
He said it is for these foregoing reasons that there is a "great deal of unsettlement" surrounding the passage of House Bill 22-95.
Hofschneider said that it always has been the intent of the Senate to support CNMI government retirees.
He added that this support can be seen displayed in the Senate's passage of Senate Joint Resolution 22-5 on Dec. 15, 2021, and of Senate Joint Resolution 22-9 on March 7, 2022.
Senate Joint Resolution 22-5 sought to give the governor 100% reprogramming authority, which the House opposed. But S.J.R. 22-9 no longer includes a proposal to give the governor such authority.
"These actions were made to ultimately assist the retirees. Alternatively, the House...has countered the Senate's intent by not acting on (S.J.R.) 22-9. Furthermore, the notion of utilizing (the American Rescue Plan Act), to replenish these reductions is inconsistent as there are certain restrictions on these funds," Hofschneider said.
He believes that the House should have met with Finance and MVA prior to passing H.B. 22-95.
Hofschneider said he and the rest of the Senate leadership are "determined to find the source of funds without jeopardizing (the tourism) industry, ... and ensure the retirees get their bonus soon."