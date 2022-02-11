SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Senate has proposed increasing the bonuses for CNMI government retirees from $500 to $1,000 each.
The Senate passed its version of House Bill 22-91, which now returns to the CNMI House of Representatives.
On Wednesday, the House minority members – Angel Demapan, Roy Ada, Joseph Flores, Joseph Guerrero and Patrick San Nicolas – expressed their support for doubling the retirees' bonuses.
"It's been a few years since our retirees have had the opportunity to receive a bonus," House Minority Leader Demapan said in a statement. "We are grateful that the Senate leadership was able to increase the bonus amount to $1,000 and we are ready to support (it) when it appears on the House session agenda. Our retirees have been patient and we would like to see them get these funds as soon as possible."
Demapan authored Public Law 20-10, which provided retirees with their bonuses in 2017 and 2018.
On Dec. 15, 2021, the Republican-led Senate adopted Senate Joint Resolution 22-5 to approve Republican CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres' request to reprogram $1.3 million from the general fund for the payment of a $500 holiday bonus for each retiree.
But the Democrat-led House did not act on the joint resolution, and instead demanded more information from the administration about the funding source.
On Jan. 12, the House unanimously passed H.B. 22-91 authored by Rep. Donald Manglona to allocate $1.3 million for the retirees' bonuses by reappropriating the funds that the governor line-item-vetoed when he signed the fiscal 2022 budget law.