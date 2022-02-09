SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Sen. Paul Manglona said the CNMI Senate should act "right away" on Senate Resolution 22-14, which he and the other minority bloc member, Edith Deleon Guerrero, have introduced.
The resolution proposes to adopt the rules prepared by the Senate for the impeachment trial of then-Gov. Benigno Fitial in February 2013. Fitial resigned before the Senate could hold a trial.
In his remarks during session Thursday, Manglona said he had urged his colleagues to work jointly with the CNMI House in carrying out legislative inquiries into Gov. Ralph Torres' public expenditures.
"However, my request was never considered," he added.
"Today, I am sure that each of us are all being pressured by members of the public to do something about these alleged violations of government funds and public trust, especially with House Resolution 22-14, impeaching Gov. Torres for the commission of felonies, corruption and neglect of duty," Manglona said, as he "respectfully" asked his colleagues to immediately act on Senate Resolution 22-14.
Also on Thursday, Senate President Jude Hofschneider gave the Senate committees on Judiciary, Government, Law and Federal Relations and Executive Appointments and Government Investigations 14 calendar days to come up with the rules for the impeachment trial of Gov. Torres, who has denied the allegations against him.
Torres will be removed from office if six of the nine senators vote for his conviction.