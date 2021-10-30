A positive test result for COVID-19 at Saipan's Marianas High School triggered a shutdown Friday of in-person learning at all levels – elementary to college - in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
In consultation with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres issued a memo Friday morning to the CNMI Board of Education, CNMI Public School System, Northern Marianas College and the Commonwealth Coalition of Private Schools, informing them of his closure of all public and private schools and colleges in the commonwealth for the next 10 days to mitigate against community spread as contact tracing continues to be conducted by CHCC and the task force.
Torres has been in close communication with PSS and NMC leadership throughout early Friday morning to initiate a safe and efficient closure of schools and colleges, his office stated in the memo.
Acting CNMI Education Commissioner Eric Magofna assured the public that the school system will continue to work closely with the task force “to continue the established measures for contact tracing as well as enact safety protocols for schools.”
He reiterated the memo sent by Torres, adding mitigation and sanitization measures will be strictly adhered to.
“There will be no face-to-face classes ... until all contact tracing has been completed, the school has been deep-cleaned and sanitized, and an all clear is issued,” he said.
To ensure learning continues, Magofna said, the transition to online learning will be seamless. PSS will move to online learning through the Blackboard platform starting Monday, he said.
“More details regarding online instruction will be provided by school administrators,” he said. “All staff should work with their school administrators to prepare for remote learning. [PSS] central office staff should continue to report to work.”
All PSS extracurricular activities and scheduled events are suspended until further notice, but the school system will continue to provide meal service to students through Grab-and-Go.
“Please present current student IDs to claim meals,” Magofna said. Food service is available from 9 to 11 a.m.