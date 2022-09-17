SAIPAN — The top short- and long-term concern facing small businesses is the cost of doing business in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, according to a survey report prepared by the CNMI Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers in collaboration with the CNMI Small Business Development Center Network and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce.
The survey also indicated that 54% of small businesses in the CNMI had annual revenue of less than $50,000 in 2021.
Of the respondents, 56% said their operation costs amount to at least $50,000, including rent, salaries and other overhead costs.
As reported in the survey, 51% said it is difficult to start or run a business in the CNMI, while 16% said it was “very difficult.”
The 23-question survey was conducted from June 28 to Aug. 4. There were 210 survey respondents, mostly U.S. citizen-owned small businesses, but also those owned by non-U.S. citizens and green card holders.
Of those surveyed, a majority were in the retail, restaurant, bar or professional service industries.
Thirty-six percent of the respondents have had their businesses running for over a decade, while 28% have been around for only one to three years, 20% for less than a year, and 16% for four to nine years.
A majority of respondents rent their workspaces, while others operate their businesses from home, rent multiple spaces, own spaces, rent spaces in co-working or shared spaces or own multiple spaces.
Overall, of the 210 survey respondents, roughly 58% did not receive any financial assistance to start their businesses.
The largest single reason given for challenges in obtaining financing was the limited knowledge of financing options available.
Other respondents, however, said the challenge was due to lack of affordable rates or favorable terms, insufficient collateral or their business or personal credit scores.
Major short-term concerns include finding suitable workspaces and expanding to new markets, while major long-term concerns include recruiting or retaining appropriate workforce and dealing with income volatility.
More than 67% of respondents found that it is difficult or very difficult to find business support and advice in the CNMI.
Twenty-six percent of the respondents described their small businesses as established, but stressed, while 25% identified themselves as being in the startup stage, 21% as established and stable, 15% as profitable and growing, 8% as pre-profit, and 4% as established but considering closure or sale.