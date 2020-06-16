SAIPAN — There will be a partial resumption of international flights once the CNMI transitions from Community Vulnerability Level Yellow to Level Blue on Monday, Gov. Ralph Torres said Friday on KKMP radio.
Building occupancy restrictions will be eased to authorize establishments to allow up to 75% of their original capacity. Curfew hours will be amended, and will begin at midnight and end at 4 a.m. The current curfew hours are from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
But to minimize the risk of a second wave, social distancing and sanitation protocols should still be observed, the governor said.
In a statement Sunday, Press Secretary Kevin Bautista said, "Full details will be provided soon. The governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Governor's Council of Economic Advisers have been working diligently using data from the community-based testing initiative and working with businesses to keep employees and customers safe. The task force through the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has tested about 15% of the CNMI population."
In the upcoming directive, Bautista said, "Gov. Torres intends to announce news regarding the continual reopening of the economy in a safe manner. The governor and his task force intend to keep the community safe through the mitigation measures put in place, the proactive planning, collaboration with private sector and offshore tourist partners, and communication with public health officials and medical experts. We are able to go into Level Blue because of everyone working together to stop the spread. The CNMI has the flattest curve in the United States and the strongest response to COVID-19 in the Pacific, and that is attributed to this strong community we're all grateful to be a part of and the proactive leadership of Gov. Torres, CEO Esther Muna, the task force and CHCC."