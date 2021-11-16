SAIPAN — In his Veterans Day remarks, Gov. Ralph Torres announced town hall meetings this week across the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to address the concerns of veterans, military service members and their families.
Prior to his remarks, Office of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Stanley Iakopo raised a number of concerns regarding the treatment of veterans in the commonwealth.
"Each and every one of us should be held accountable, including myself, to our veterans who fought for us and our rights (for) many days, nights and years. We should be held accountable and give back to our veterans who live today and remember those who did not," said Iakopo, noting that accountability begins with action.
"I would like to see a new culture of accountability here in the CNMI. Not yesterday, not tomorrow, but today. We need to do right by our veterans across the board no matter the status or circumstances they're in. Our veterans brought home physical pains and emotional scars. They should be treated with the utmost dignity and respect when they come home," Iakopo said.
He added that he supports legislation that would mandate the government and private sector to provide veterans with incentives, as well as veterans preference eligibility.
Torres concurred and said the CNMI and its leaders need to do more for its veterans.
"(There will be notices for) town hall meetings for every village, including Rota and Tinian, to listen to all of our veterans and their families. ... I appreciate the freedom that we enjoy every day, and (I) acknowledge all the sacrifices, but it is true that we (have to) do more," he said.
Should a veteran be unable to attend the town hall meetings, the governor encouraged that they contact Iakopo to arrange for a home visit instead.
Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios shared the sentiments of the governor, adding that he looks forward to attending the town hall meetings to listen to the concerns that will be raised.
He said he also intends to work with Iakopo and the CNMI Legislature to ensure that the veterans' concerns are addressed by the commonwealth leadership.