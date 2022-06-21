SAIPAN — "Our stimulus package is coming in," Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres said Friday regarding the second round of local stimulus.
He added that 23,000 cards totaling $26 million are expected to be released this week.
The governor said cards may be distributed Tuesday.
Cards are going to be forwarded to Rota and Tinian for taxpayers on each of those islands, while Saipan taxpayers are expected to receive theirs sometime this week.
"Because of the bulk that comes in, everybody's card will be sent through the mail," said the governor.
Torres urged all recipients to spend these funds in the CNMI to stimulate the local economy.
Otherwise known as the second Local Economic Impact Payment, or LEIP, the federally funded local stimulus was executed by the governor, acting Finance Secretary Margaret Torres, and Division of Revenue and Taxation Director Tracy Norita on May 26.
Each eligible filer, including their eligible dependents, is expected to receive $500 each.
The head of the household on the tax return will receive a single prepaid stimulus debit card for their entire household, similar to the first round of the local stimulus program.
Payment is based on the 2021 1040CM-Individual Income Tax Return and follows the same eligibility guidelines as the first stimulus program.
Taxpayers who have not filed a 2021 income tax return must file in order to receive a payment.
DRT will continue to process stimulus cards through Dec. 31.
Funds deposited into local stimulus cards will expire by Jan. 31, 2023, and will no longer be available after that date, despite the expiration date of the card.
Taxpayers are encouraged to spend these funds within the allowable timeframe.
Cards will be mailed to the address on the 2021 1040CM-Individual Income Tax Return of the head of household.
In order to update mailing information, taxpayers must file Form 8822 with DRT, and are also encouraged to notify the postal service of change of address should cards already be mailed to the address on file.
Those who have zero income, as well as those who are not required to file a tax return – such as those who receive Social Security benefits or disability benefits – are still required to file a tax return to avail themselves of the second round of the local stimulus program.
The Department of Finance said it is not liable for any unauthorized use of the card provided.
The stimulus debit cards for the first round have expired and can be discarded.
For taxpayers experiencing issues with their card, or for balance information, individuals are encouraged to call the number on the back of their card.
For lost or stolen cards, taxpayers must visit DRT in person with proper identification to be issued a replacement card.
The second local stimulus is considered taxable under the NMTIT and earnings tax, unless excluded by legislation.
For more information, contact the DRT Call Center at 670-664-1040.