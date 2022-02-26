SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government is expected to release $50 million in earned income tax credits, or EITC, according to Secretary of Finance David D.L.G. Atalig.
“The U.S. Treasury just approved our implementation plan. Similar to how we did the stimulus in terms of working with the (Internal Revenue Service), the EITC works the same way,” he said.
Atalig said the Department of Finance, Division of Tax and Revenue, will be creating guidance and forms to ensure that when CNMI taxpayers submit their tax returns, they will receive these funds if qualified.
“We’re talking a lot of money, up to $6,000 per family that can qualify. This is great for the commonwealth,” he said.
The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, allowed the IRS to completely reimburse the CNMI for the EITC that will be disbursed this year, Atalig said.
As soon as the funds come in, he said, the U.S. Treasury will push them out, similar to the previous disbursement of the child tax credits.
“The EITC is part of the ARPA bill. We weren’t able to implement it last calendar year, but we are able to implement it this calendar year. We asked not to (pay) the costs upfront because of cash flow. The IRS will review and then remit money through us,” he said.
As for regular tax refunds, Atalig said, “For those that qualify and get tax refunds, we will be processing it a lot sooner.”
According to the IRS, EITC provides a tax break for low- to moderate-income workers and families.
Those who qualify can use the credit to reduce the taxes owed and possibly increase their refunds.