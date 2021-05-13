SAIPAN — The CNMI will welcome a group of 50 South Korean government officials and media partners on June 15.
CNMI COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez on Friday said the group will visit for four to seven days.
He said the visitors are not considered "normal" tourists because they will be here for professional rather than personal reasons.
The CNMI has set a moving target date of July 1 for the arrival of "normal" tourists.
"We're taking steps to test out the system and make sure that we correct issues that need attention and reassure our community that we are doing the right thing, and the right safety measures (will be) in place," Villagomez said.
Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said the visitors from South Korea will follow the same quarantine procedures as any other inbound passenger traveling into the CNMI.
"Basically, (it is) the same protocol ... whether they are fully vaccinated (and) whether they are doing essential or critical work, those (are the) things (that) are going to be weighed. ... It depends on what their records are showing," she said. "That is how we will look at it as we evaluate how we are going to accommodate (them). There are different pathways for quarantine."