The leaders of the teams tasked to oversee the transition process in the government are not candidates for Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands cabinet positions, according to former CNMI Rep. John “Liling” S. Reyes, the overall chair of the Palacios-Apatang Transition and Inauguration Committee.
"We are not there yet," Reyes said Monday in a press conference, referring to the composition of the new cabinet.
Reyes said CNMI Gov.-elect Arnold I. Palacios and CNMI Lt. Gov.-elect David M. Apatang are not ready to accept applications for cabinet positions.
Former CNMI Rep. Claudio Norita, the chairman of the subcommittee on transition process, said the committee's job is not to present candidates or possible candidates for cabinet positions.
He said the team's job is to provide a report to the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect regarding the current state of the government’s various departments, agencies, offices and programs.
Norita said officials made sure that those selected to serve on the transition committee have no interest in the department or agency they are tasked to review.
"That is the critical part. Because, if they have interest heading that department they're overseeing, they should not be leading that transition team. We don't want them to be looked at or observed as self-serving," Norita said.
Each transition team comprises four to six members.
Smooth transition
Reyes said all the team members want is a smooth and orderly transition. He said he is confident "it is going to happen" because outgoing Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is cooperating.
Torres and Palacios are talking to each other, so "I don't see any problem," Reyes added.
As for the leaders of each of the transition teams, Reyes said "they are all professional people" who know the department or agency they will be reviewing.
He said the overall committee has protocols to follow, so he is confident that the team leaders and their respective members will be there to help "and not there to abuse or misuse" their respective tasks.
The transition team will review each department's goals and objectives, and see what has been accomplished and what the challenges are, then come up with recommendations that are based on the Palacios-Apatang campaign platform and the unity pledge that the incoming administration signed with the NMI Democratic Party’s former gubernatorial candidate CNMI Rep. Tina Sablan and her running mate, CNMI Rep. Leila Staffler.
Reyes said the committee will submit an overall report to Palacios and Apatang by Dec. 20, 2022.
Former CNMI Speaker Oscar M. Babauta, who chairs the inauguration subcommittee, said the inauguration will be held outside the Saipan multipurpose center on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
He said the Torres administration has committed to assist in any way possible.
Transition team members
Also on the list of the transition panel are the teams led by CNMI Rep.-elect Vince "Kobre" Aldan, who will oversee the transition at the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.; the team of Teri Camacho at the Commonwealth Ports Authority; Marie Coleman at the Marianas Public Land Trust; former CNMI Sen. Pete P. Reyes at the Northern Marianas Housing Corp.; Ray M. Muna at the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority; Nora Sablan Fejeran at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.; Ton Reyes Jr. at CNMI Medicaid; Boni R. Pangelinan at Northern Marianas College; Marian Aldan-Pierce at the Marianas Visitors Authority; Patricia Coleman at the CNMI Public School System; Rep. Leila Staffler at the Northern Marianas Technical Institute; David Sablan at the Cannabis Commission; Jose Rios at the Commonwealth Casino Commission; Sylvan Igisomar at the Commonwealth Election Commission; Lawrence M. Camacho at the Office of the Public Auditor; Albert Taitano at the Rota boards and commissions; and Esteban Borja at the Tinian boards and commissions.