SAIPAN – After months of requests for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to pay its overdue utility bills, the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. on Tuesday acted on its recent threats to disconnect.
A CUC crew arrived at the Commonwealth Health Center at noon and disconnected the hospital from the island's power grid.
CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho on Tuesday morning said the board of directors had instructed management to disconnect the hospital from the power grid if the CHCC did not pay at least $250,000 by noon that day. He said the hospital grounds will be disconnected for six hours daily.
The disconnection comes after CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres said his administration would help the CHCC pay its utility bills.
In a media briefing on Friday morning, Torres said he had met with CUC board Chair Miranda Manglona and CHCC board Chair Lauri Ogumoro.
"We came to an agreement and there are some terms and conditions," he said. "We agreed on making those payments. There are other pending issues, like arrears, that need to be addressed."
CUC has said CHCC owes $35 million in unpaid utility bills.
CHCC said the monthly utilities of the hospital cost between $350,000 and $400,000. CHCC said it owes CUC about $23 million, an amount that had accumulated for over 10 years. It reached $35 million because of the penalties, which are almost 50% of the principal, CHCC said.
Board decision
The CUC board on Aug. 20 decided to disconnect the CHCC from the power grid for six hours daily due to the failure of CHCC to pay its bills.
After the board unanimously approved the motion introduced by CUC board Chair Manglona to implement the disconnection policy, she directed CUC Executive Director Camacho to begin the disconnection on Sept. 8.