SAIPAN — Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho on Friday sentenced Stacey Lani Edgar Laniyo to five years' imprisonment, with the first four months and five days to be served and the remaining sentence suspended.
Judge Camacho also gave Laniyo, 37, credit for four months and five days already served, adding that she will be placed on probation for five years as part of the sentence.
The judge likewise ordered Laniyo to report to the Office of Adult Probation on the next business day upon her release by the Department of Corrections.
In addition, Laniyo will serve 200 hours of community work service, which will not be converted to a fine, the judge said.
A jury found Laniyo guilty of one count of child abuse on June 24.
Her co-defendant, Lynn Fitial, 45, was charged in a separate case with child neglect for failing to provide medical treatment.
Fitial, who had been diagnosed with stage 4 oral cancer, died Aug. 3.
Fitial and Laniyo were arrested following the death of a 3-year-old boy in March 2020. The boy was an adopted son of Fitial and was in the care of Laniyo.
According to the prosecution, Laniyo struck the boy with a tree branch, a broom, or her hand or by biting him, "resulting in injury clearly beyond the scope of reasonable corporal punishment and harming or threatening the child's physical or mental health and well-being."
As for Fitial, the prosecution said she failed to provide medical care for the boy resulting in his death.