CNMI's 1st cannabis lounge opens in Saipan

SAIPAN — Common Wealth Cannabis LLC, the first marijuana lounge in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, is now open in Garapan, Saipan. It is located on Micro Beach Road, next to the former Victoria Hotel.
The lounge, which also sells cannabis, obtained its Lounge Class II license and retailer or dispensary license on July 21.
According to the CNMI Cannabis Commission, the Lounge Class II license permits a licensee to allow consumers age 21 or older to bring marijuana items to the licensed premises for on-site consumption.
Common Wealth's retail shop is adjacent to the lounge and has marijuana items available for sale and consumption in the lounge area.
Alexis Hofschneider, the lounge's general manager, said people can only purchase up to 1 ounce or 28 grams of marijuana. They can buy the product from the dispensary and consume it in the lounge. They can also bring their own marijuana to the lounge.
"Just a little advice to those who want to patronize the product in the dispensary and lounge: Please be respectful to everyone else in the room," Hofschneider said. "We want to give everyone a safe, comfortable and clean lounge."
Outside the lounge are the security personnel who conduct identification checks to make sure those who come in are 21 or older, she added.
Janina Maratita, acting managing director of the Commonwealth Cannabis Commission, said there are now seven licenses issued to local cannabis businesses – three produce licenses; three retail or dispensary licenses; and a Lounge Class II license.
She said those who hold a home-grow license can only grow marijuana for their own personal consumption. They cannot sell their product to anybody including retailers or dispensaries.