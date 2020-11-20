SAIPAN — Alfred Laureta, the first federal judge for the District Court in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, died peacefully at his home in Hawaii on Nov. 16. He was 96.
“His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were at his bedside. He lived a very full and rewarding life,” San Francisco appellate attorney David Collins told the Marianas Variety in an email. Collins was a clerk for Judge Laureta in the CNMI from 1981 to 1983.
According to The Garden Islands, a newspaper in Kauai, Hawaii, Laureta was born on May 21, 1924 “at Banana Camp in Ewa, Oahu, the only son of Filipino immigrants who came to Hawaii so his father could work as a laborer on the plantation. His parents’ relative lack of formal education did not stop Laureta from excelling scholastically, and from an early age those around him took notice.”
After finishing high school he “worked his way through college at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, paying for tuition with a summer job in a pineapple cannery.” He graduated from the University of Hawaii with a degree in education in 1947 and obtained his law degree from Fordham University in New York in 1953.
In June 1978, Laureta was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the first federal judge of Filipino ancestry in U.S. history. He was nominated by President Jimmy Carter to serve as the first judge of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.
Laureta served as a federal judge in the CNMI from 1978 to 1988 and was succeeded by Judge Alex Munson, who served until 2010. The current federal judge is Ramona V. Manglona, whose 10-year term will expire in July 2021 unless she is reappointed by the U.S. president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.