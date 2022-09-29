CNMI's governor warns: 'There might be a potential shutdown'

SAIPAN – “I am 100% blaming it on the leadership of the House because it took them this long to pass this budget,” Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres said Tuesday during a press conference regarding a potential partial government shutdown.
Asked if he takes any blame, Torres said, “Give me one reason why I should. ... I gave [them the] budget [on April 1]. I did my constitutional obligation.”
The current fiscal year ends Friday, Sept. 30.
If no budget is enacted into law on or before that date, nonessential government agencies must shut down and no funds may be expended from the general fund, except to provide for essential services.
On Aug. 27, the CNMI House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 22-116, appropriating $109.7 million in local revenues and $52.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for fiscal year 2023.
The Senate on Friday passed its version of the budget, which the House rejected Tuesday. The House and the Senate must now convene a joint conference committee to come up with a version of the budget acceptable to both chambers.
“I am legitimately warning the community that there might be a potential shutdown,” the governor said. “It is not fair for any government employee to [worry] whether there is going to be a shutdown or not. I want all the government employees to know that we’re very disappointed with the House leadership, that this budget has been given to them and it took them all the way until Aug. 27 to pass it ... on a Saturday. That is my message to everyone."
The House "took their time," he added.
“Who is to blame? That leadership. You [have] to take ownership, whether you did it right or you did it wrong. And they passed that budget on a Saturday? What happened to transparency and accountability all these months?”
The governor said he has not talked to the House leadership but has spoken with the Senate.
“My door is open. ... If they come over and if they call me, I'll be more than happy to talk to them, always,” he said, referring to the House leadership.
As for the Senate, the governor said, “Obviously, I want to give them praise and embrace all of them – it took them less than a month to come up with their version and they passed a budget that is best for the community, best for the government. I am hopeful, but at the end of the day, if it doesn't work out, then I will be calling for a shutdown."
He added, “To everyone, it's not fair for the House to hold this budget bill, and to pass it in late August or early September, and then expect the government to just sign it in a day. It's just very – it's really negligent on their part. And I want to thank the Senate for passing a balanced budget.”
Essential or nonessential
Torres said the essential government employees who will continue to report for work will be those in public health and law enforcement.
Office of the Governor legal counsel Gilbert Birnbrich said the number of nonessential employees that may be “furloughed” is likely to be in the thousands.