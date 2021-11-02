SAIPAN — Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna continues to encourage community members to get tested for COVID-19.
"Testing strategies work here. One of those strategies is the school-based testing, which detected the positive cases," she said.
Before the Halloween weekend, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government reported that three individuals confirmed positive for COVID-19 were identified through surveillance testing performed in collaboration with the Public School System.
Through contact tracing, as of Sunday afternoon, 18 additional cases had been reported.
"Testing had been occurring every week in addition to ports of entry and points of care," Muna said.
Contact tracing is also activated to focus on cases and the high risks of exposure, she added.
On Friday, free surveillance testing at Kanoa Resort was offered to community members.
"Individuals are lining up to get tested. I hope to see them lining up to get vaccinated, too," Muna said on Friday.
"We knew that a community case can again happen, but we're in a better place than when we had the last community case in March 2021. We still have the old-but-effective tools of contact tracing and we now have treatments for those that need it. Best of all, we have a higher vaccination rate and we're seeing individuals coming in for a booster shot."
According to Muna, "What would have been better is to get more individuals vaccinated and if you're eligible for a booster, get it as evidence and data have shown that vaccinated individuals help slow the spread."
As of Sunday evening, the CNMI reported 312 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, five hospitalizations and three deaths since March 28, 2020. There were no active hospitalizations and 83.7% of the eligible population, or 35,480 individuals, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Oct. 26, an expert panel voted to recommend that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.
The vaccine is projected to be available to the younger age group as early as this week.
Booster shots are available at the multipurpose center in Susupe, Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.