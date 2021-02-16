Commerce awards $13.2M to NMC for new research, extension center

SAIPAN — The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration on Friday awarded Northern Marianas College $13.2 million for the construction of a new center for research, extension and development.
NMC interim President Frankie Eliptico said the new center will house the Cooperative Research, Extension and Education Services program of the college.
"This grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will go a long way in assisting the college recover from the unprecedented devastation of Supertyphoon Yutu," Eliptico said.
"In particular, the grant will allow the college to build a permanent home for NMC-CREES and the important work that CREES does for the community and for the economy," he added.
"We are deeply grateful to the EDA and the individuals at the agency who assisted and guided us in the grant application process," Eliptico said.
He also commended the team at NMC that helped prepare the grant proposal and the numerous other partners who assisted and offered their support.
Eliptico also acknowledged the support of Gov. Ralph Torres and Del. Gregorio Sablan's advocacy for the project.
Patricia Coleman, interim dean of CREES, said, "Each member of NMC-CREES had a role in authoring this grant proposal. Thank you to each one of our advisory council members, the many businesses, nonprofits, and agencies who wrote letters of support, including Bill Torres at NMC, and especially interim President Frankie Eliptico for the support and great leadership."
She said the new center will help boost the CNMI's capacity to develop new industries in plant biotechnology, food science and other agricultural areas that can contribute to economic growth.
EDA's grant is expected to create 272 new jobs and generate $13.4 million in private investment.
Gov. Torres said: "We are thankful to EDA for its assistance to NMC."
He added, "These grant funds will help NMC Cooperative Research, Extension, & Education Services expand food security and stimulate increased local agriculture production, local economic activity, and build opportunities to develop youth through entrepreneurship and leadership building programs."
In a separate statement, Congressman Kilili said: "It has been 14 months since Northern Marinas College applied for this typhoon recovery funding and it will be a great relief to college students and staff to know that help is finally on the way. I want to thank the Biden administration for taking prompt action to help the Marianas build back better."
Eliptico said the new facility will feature dual-purpose plant biotechnology, food science, and extension laboratories and classrooms as well as a multi-purpose stage with stadium seating in addition to other facilities.