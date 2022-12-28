SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Commerce Secretary Edward "Tofila" M. Deleon Guerrero on Friday told a CNMI House joint panel that the Building Optimism, Opportunities and Stability Together, or BOOST, program was not part of the political strategy of CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.
“How did you know?” Rep. Tina Sablan asked, to which Deleon Guerrero replied: "I can only pledge that when I was in a meeting, politics was never mentioned ... and was never a topic in our meeting."
Deleon Guerrero, former CNMI Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig and CNMI governor's chief of staff Wil Castro were the three members of the review panel for the federally funded program initiated by the Torres administration and administered by Bank of Saipan.
Deleon Guerrero, who appeared before the House joint panel without counsel, said he was part of the governor’s campaign committee, but added that BOOST was not discussed by the committee.
Asked by joint panel co-Chair Rep. Celina Babauta if it was just a “coincidence” that all the members of the committee to elect Gov. Torres and his running mate, Vinnie Sablan, were members of the BOOST review panel, the Commerce secretary said, "I cannot answer that question ... . This is a small island. Just because I was part of the committee to elect does not mean I colluded with people [who were] trying to roll this out."
Deleon Guerrero said BOOST is a good program for the people. "And personally, I don't think of connecting this with politics. I've been in politics for so long and I don't think it is [political]. I have my responsibilities as Commerce secretary, I have responsibilities to the people entitled to this program, but I never had in my mind to make politics part of the BOOST application process."
He said all the members of the review panel want is to help as many people as possible.
CNMI Department of Commerce Economic Development Division Director Jess Taisague, who represented Deleon Guerrero on the BOOST review panel, was also in the House chamber Friday morning, but the joint panel excused him and told him to return at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The CNMI House committees on Ways and Means and Judicial and Governmental Operations are looking into the BOOST program.
Governor's chief of staff Castro and Bank of Saipan President John Arroyo have already appeared before the joint panel.
Former Finance Secretary Atalig, for his part, said he was still trying to retain an attorney and was going off island and wouldn’t be back until January.
Also present during the hearing Friday were joint panel co-Chair Rep. Donald Manglona, Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao and Reps. Corina Magofna, Edwin Propst, Leila Staffler, Richard Lizama and Joel Camacho.