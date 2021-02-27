Commission: Casino developer's new CEO unlicensed

SAIPAN – The Commonwealth Casino Commission reiterated on Wednesday that Imperial Pacific International’s newly hired chief executive officer, Ray N. Yumul, has no legal representation in official meetings because he has no casino key employee license.
IPI hired the former Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands senator as its new CEO last month.
During the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, Yumul, who could speak only in the public comments portion of the meeting, said he has applied for the license but “the application is pending and that is rightfully so.”
The legality of Yumul’s representation was raised after Casino Commission Executive Director Andrew Yeom reported to the commission that Yumul is applying for a “temporary license” and not for a conventional “provisional key employee license.”
If acknowledged and approved, Yeom said the temporary license will be good for 90 days with a possible 90-day extension.
The commission’s legal counsel, Assistant Attorney General Mike Ernest, said it is the opinion of the Office of the Attorney General that “there is no application for license that is pending before the commission.”
He said the applicant for a casino key employee license should not be Yumul himself. Although Yumul would be the beneficiary of the license, the regulations clearly state that the applicant should be IPI, not the person, Ernest added.
He said the regulations also require that in order to obtain a temporary license, IPI must submit an application package containing “a minimum of five things which include questionnaires, fingerprints, and all fees for the application.”
And since the applicant, which is IPI, has not paid its fee, Ernest said, “there has been no application for license submitted.”
Yumul told the commissioners that he knows IPI has not made any payment on the $3.15 million regulatory fee due last year. But he added that IPI is not ignoring the commission.
He said he also recognizes that payment for the regulatory fee is required in order for the commission to vet him like any other vendor or casino key employee.