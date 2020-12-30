Commission eyes IPI Holdings 'receivables'

SAIPAN — Imperial Pacific International's parent company, IPI Holdings, has been collecting "receivables," but not sharing them with its subsidiary on Saipan, the Commonwealth Casino Commission said.
The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands casino commissioners raised this issue in a meeting Dec. 22 as they asked IPI Chief Executive Officer Donald Browne to explain why the parent company "never bothered" to send money to its casino on Saipan amid an increasing number of complaints over IPI's failure to meet its obligations.
Commission Chairman Edward Deleon Guerrero and Commissioner Ramon Dela Cruz asked Browne if he has communicated with IPI Holdings regarding the $127 million in receivables that the parent company has collected from gambling debtors.
"I have no knowledge of that $127 million," Browne replied.
Deleon Guerrero said the commission obtained a copy of IPI Holdings' June 2020 audit report indicating it had collected $127 million in receivables, "which to my knowledge never found its way to Saipan," Deleon Guerrero said.
"So have you opened up communication with them (IPI Holdings) that maybe they have been collecting but just did not bother to tell you?" the commission chairman asked Browne.
Browne said he would have to discuss the matter with IPI's finance director, Frances Mafnas, adding that most of the accounts receivable are "over a couple of years old, and they (the parent company) have written off a lot of those."
Deleon Guerrero told Browne that the receivables collected by IPI's parent company "are possible salvation, and yet either you or IPI here are unable to collect from your parent company."
IPI, Deleon Guerrero added, must make an effort to reach out to its parent company in Hong Kong as required by regulations.
Deleon Guerrero reminded Browne that the same regulations gave IPI 60 days to file for litigation if it's not able to collect from its gambling debtors.
"I find it very hard and very unusual," Deleon Guerrero said. "This is gaming. ... If you are not financially suitable, you shouldn't be holding onto the license."