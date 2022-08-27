SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Casino Commission is not “silent” about the "unfortunate" situation of Imperial Pacific International's remaining employees whose salaries had been delayed, Commission Chair Edward Deleon Guerrero said Thursday.
He said some members of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands community have asked the commissioners, "What are you doing, regulators? Are you just watching?"
Deleon Guerrero said the commission cannot discuss matters pertaining to IPI due to the temporary restraining order issued by the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.
"We are prohibited from discussing what we have previously discussed every month, and that includes asking IPI for an update of just about everything that they do," he said.
Until recently, he said, the casino commission heard reports from IPI officials on the construction update, employment status and the current employees' situation including their payroll and working conditions.
"That was every month," Deleon Guerrero said. Today, the commission is not able to ask IPI anything.
But he said the commission continues to monitor IPI's payroll.
Commission Executive Director Andrew Yeom on Thursday reported to the commissioners that, according to IPI human resource senior adviser Reddie Dela Cruz, IPI's payroll "is fully up to date as of Aug. 12, 2022, which was the last pay period." That covers five pay periods, Yeom said.
"[I'm] glad to hear that the employees have been fully paid, but this is an ongoing matter that remains to be monitored into the future, which starts with tomorrow's payroll," he added.
Friday was payday for IPI's employees, composed of seven security guards and several administrative staff, including Dela Cruz.
As for the TRO, Yeom said he is waiting for the federal court to issue its written order, "so that we can clearly understand the exact ruling and then, we'll decide our next course of action."
In the meantime, he said, "I hope that our attorney from the (CNMI Attorney General's Office) who has been working hard on this case can briefly share her understanding of the court ruling with us.”
Commissioner Martin Mendiola said the commission has suffered, too, due to IPI's failure to meet its obligations, yet the commission cannot revoke IPI's license and cannot discuss the matter.
"It's unfair," he added.