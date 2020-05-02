Congressman wants disclosure of how CARES Act funds will be used

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan announced Friday he has received confirmation from the U.S. Treasury Department that $36 million in coronavirus relief funds from the CARES Act should have been fully received by the CNMI government last week.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act provided $150 billion for state, local and tribal governments to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and all funds have now been paid out. Funds were distributed in part by population, although nonstate areas, such as the Marianas, received about $702 per person, as compared to an average $424 per person in states.
“Congress gave the U.S. Treasury until April 24 to transfer the money to state and territorial governments; and Treasury now tells me they made the deadline,” Sablan said.
The $36 million is for the CNMI government to spend on COVID-19-related expenses.
“But there is a lot more money in the CARES Act that has not yet reached the individuals it is supposed to be helping. There are unemployment payments, money for teachers and schools, recovery rebates of $1,200 and $2,400 for single and joint taxpayers — people need this support now.”
Waiting on spending plan from the governor
Sablan said he has not seen the CNMI’s plan of expenditure for the $36 million. The money must be spent by Dec. 30 or returned to the federal government.
“The public has a right to know exactly how this money is going to be used,” Sablan said.
“Of course, we have to stay focused first on keeping the Marianas healthy. But would it not be great to use this present crisis and the money Congress provided, also, to do something truly transformative for our future leaders, business and professional people, and teachers, who are in school today? That kind of investment would pay economic dividends for decades,” Sablan said in the press release.
The $36 million in relief funds can also be used to smooth over the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus, he said. Grants to small businesses and unemployment payments for workers not covered by the CARES Act unemployment assistance are also permitted uses of the money, according to Sablan.
“It is possible people will fall through the cracks on unemployment aid,” Sablan said. “We will not know until the Commonwealth gets the program up and running. But, if there are people out of work and not eligible for the CARES Act unemployment aid, the relief funds can help them.”