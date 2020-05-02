Congressman wants disclosure of how CARES Act funds will be used

MEMBERS OF CONGRESS: California Rep. Mark Takano, the chairman of the Committee on Veterans Affairs, center, raises a point at a veterans town hall meeting held at Government House on Guam in October 2019. Also attending, from left: American Samoa Del. Aumua Radewagen; Rep. Julia Brownley, of California; Takano; Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas; and CNMI Rep. Gregorio Kilili Sablan. Sablan on Friday called for the release of plans to spend CNMI CARES Act funds. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post