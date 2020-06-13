Contractor gets court OK to go after casino assets

SAIPAN – A federal judge in the Northern Marianas has granted construction contractor Pacific Rim Land Development LLC its second application for a writ of execution against the assets of the casino resort developer in Saipan.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge for the Northern Marianas Ramona V. Manglona previously granted the application of Pacific Rim for a writ of execution to seize money owned or controlled by Imperial Pacific International from Bank of Saipan, City Trust Bank, Bank of Guam and First Hawaiian Bank.
On April 27, the court entered the initial judgment in favor of Pacific Rim in its lawsuit against the casino developer for breach of contract and breach of promissory note.
In its request for a second writ of execution, Pacific Rim, through attorney Colin Thompson, said it believes that IPI also maintains cash accounts in Security Title Inc. and Pacific American Title Inc.
The court granted the second writ of execution on Wednesday, June 10.
Judge Manglona earlier denied the motions of IPI to hold off on the judgment pending an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.
Pacific Rim sued IPI for breach of contract for allegedly refusing to pay for services in the amount of $5.65 million after the contractor substantially completed or completed the agreed-upon construction work for the casino-resort project of IPI on Sept. 30, 2018.
IPI, for its part, filed counterclaims against Pacific Rim for promissory fraud, fraud in the inducement as to the promissory note, violation of Consumer Protection Act and breach of contract.
Now represented by attorney Michael Dotts, IPI, in its counterclaims, demands payment of damages.