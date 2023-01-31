Copper wire thieves strike again at casino

SAIPAN — Over 20 police officers with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety Direct Action Response Team responded to a reported theft incident at Imperial Pacific International’s unfinished hotel-casino building Friday morning.
The thieves were still in the building, DPS learned. And after searching for two hours, police found and arrested one of two suspects.
Acting DPS public information officer, Patrick Arriola, said that he would provide more information once the police operation was concluded.
As of Sunday, DPS had not issued an official statement regarding the incident.
It was an IPI security guard who saw the two suspects on the premises and immediately called 911 for help at around 9 a.m.
Among the items recovered by the police were rolls of stripped copper wire in a black bag.
IPI was also burglarized Nov. 28, 2022, and Dec. 5, 2022. Thieves stole tools and copper wire.
IPI has said that it is maintaining 24-hour security at its unfinished building.