Core Tech Foundation 2023 scholarship program welcome to CNMI students

For the first time since its inception, Core Tech International Corp.’s community nonprofit organization, the Core Tech Foundation, will open its college scholarship program to high school seniors in both Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. As this organization is dedicated to advancing the education of the islands' brightest and exceptionally promising students, Core Tech Foundation is offering $50,000 in college scholarships for deserving high school seniors from Guam and the CNMI, according to a release from Core Tech Foundation.
Selected recipients will receive a $5,000 scholarship to be used toward their tuition or education expenses. Since 2013, Core Tech has awarded approximately $250,000 in scholarships to Guam’s public and private school students who were selected based on their academic record, their active participation in giving back to the community and their financial need, the release stated.
The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International Corp.
CNMI Sen. Celina Babauta volunteered her office as a hub for any CNMI students needing assistance with their application submission for this program.
Babauta commented, “We are excited by this news. No other investment yields a higher return than an investment in education.”
CNMI students needing assistance may call Babauta's office at 670-664-8874 or send an email to staff.senbabautac@gmail.com.
Applications are now available for the 2023 Core Tech Foundation Scholarship online at www.coretechintl.com/foundation.
Eligibility requirements:
• High school senior.
• Resident of Guam or CNMI.
• Submitted three letters of recommendation.
Applicants may submit an application no later than April 14, 2023, to:
Core Tech Foundation
Core Tech Center
388 S. Marine Corps Drive Ste. 400
Tamuning, GU 96913
Attn: Marketing Communication Department
Applications must be received by Friday, April 14, 2023, at 5 p.m. for award consideration.
Posters are available to be distributed to respective campuses for interested schools. Please email Core Tech at marcom@coretechintl.com for more information.