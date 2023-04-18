SAIPAN — Department of Corrections commissioner, Anthony Torres, has recalled the service firearms of corrections officers and is currently reviewing the department’s firearms policy.
The Marianas Variety learned that an off-duty corrections officer was accused of domestic violence and pointed his service firearm at his partner, and this led to the decision to recall the officers’ firearms.
In a statement to reporters on Friday, Torres said, “Sworn personnel here have service-issued firearms, but this is the first institution (Corrections) where they have been allowed to take it home. I recalled all of them, and I am reviewing policy. They (corrections officers) have access to it when on duty at work assigned to a special unit or when escorting inmates out of the institution.”
He added, “Police officers nationwide, I believe, are allowed to take home their service-issued weapons. Correctional officers, on the other hand, don’t in the mainland.”
As for the allegations against a corrections officer, Torres referred the inquiry to the Department of Public Safety.
DPS, for its part, has not issued any statement regarding a domestic violence incident involving a corrections officer.