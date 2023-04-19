SAIPAN - Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Corrections Officer Anthony Cruz, 46, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.
According to the CNMI Department of Public Safety, about 7:55 p.m. April 9, 2023, the police dispatch received a 911 call regarding a domestic violence incident at a residence in Finasisu, Saipan.
About 7:58 p.m., DPS patrol officers arrived at a residence and met with the accuser.
The woman told the officers that prior to the incident, she had picked up her boyfriend, Cruz, from work at the CNMI Department of Corrections.
While they were headed to the family compound in a car, an argument ensued over money. When they arrived at their residence, the victim said Cruz stepped out of the car, took his government-issued firearm, and pointed it at her head, stating, “This is what you want?”
About 11:50 p.m. the same day, Cruz was arrested on charges of domestic violence, disturbing the peace and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was transported to Corrections, where he was booked and detained.
DPS public information officer Sgt. Fred Sato stated that Cruz’s government-issued firearm, along with three magazines and ammunition were “procured by DPS officers and secured as evidence.”
The case has been forwarded to the Criminal Division of the CNMI Office of Attorney General, Sato added.
DOC Commissioner Anthony Torres has recalled the service firearms of corrections officers and is currently reviewing the department’s firearms policy.