Court affirms dismissal of lawsuit against DOD, Navy

RESISTANCE: Earthjustice lawyer David Henkin with local attorney Kimberlyn King-Hinds and the representatives of the Tinian Women's Association, the Guardians of Gani, Pagan Watch and the Center for Biological Diversity are pictured Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, outside the Horiguchi Building in Garapan, Saipan. Bryan Manabat/For The Guam Daily Post