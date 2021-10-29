SAIPAN – Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands on Wednesday granted USA Fanter Corp.'s motion to appoint limited receivership for Imperial Pacific International LLC.
Judge Manglona appointed Clear Management Ltd. and its team of professionals, acting by and through its principal representative Timothy Shepherd, as the receiver.
"Clear Management shall possess all the powers of a federal equity receiver and is vested with the power and authority ... to perform all acts deemed necessary to comply with this order," the judge said.
She added that Clear Management will have all the authority, powers and duties to sell casino gaming equipment, and any and all gaming equipment identified during the inspection, to fulfill the judgment in the matter.
IPI and its representatives are ordered by the court to cooperate with the receiver's efforts to comply with all obligations under the issued order.
Clear Management will be paid 10% of all sales proceeds as and when those sales are made, together with reimbursement for some expenses, the judge said.
"When a bid is approved by the receiver, the receiver shall notify the court and provide the information on the bid and request written approval," the judge said.
"The receiver must give all interested parties at least ... 10 days' notice of the time and place of hearings concerning petitions for confirmation of sales of property."
USA Fanter sued IPI for its failure to pay the full amount due under a construction contract for labor and materials provided for the improvement of IPI's real property.
The lawsuit stated that IPI had paid USA Fanter only $300,000, and the unpaid balance due was at least $2,089,345.28.